Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $355.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.73 and a 200-day moving average of $398.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

