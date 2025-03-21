Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 439,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 925,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.