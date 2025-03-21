Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.