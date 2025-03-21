B. Riley Forecasts Tutor Perini’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPC opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 103.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

