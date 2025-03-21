RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $240.57 and last traded at $243.24. 411,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 763,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

RH Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.97.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

