ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 162749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get ePlus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLUS

ePlus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 80.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 229,837 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,835,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.