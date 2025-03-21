Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 3067686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.89.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current year.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

