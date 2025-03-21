Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 276.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899,171 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Olaplex were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLPX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 5,728.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,216 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,112,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 468,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,629.12. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Olaplex Stock Up 1.5 %

OLPX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $897.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

