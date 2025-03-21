Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $175.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

