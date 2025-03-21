Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,802 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

