Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,586,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

