iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,205 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $267.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

