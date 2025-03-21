Aikya Investment Management Ltd Sells 262,895 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aikya Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,032,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,895 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 54.0% of Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $129,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

