Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 334,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $54,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.