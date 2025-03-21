Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

