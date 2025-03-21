Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,493,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 124.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

