GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.80 ($24.52) and last traded at €22.95 ($24.68). 42,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.00 ($24.73).

GFT Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

