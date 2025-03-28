GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.80 ($24.52) and last traded at €22.95 ($24.68). 42,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.00 ($24.73).
GFT Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
GFT Technologies Company Profile
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GFT Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.