AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.48). Approximately 2,285,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 723,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

AssetCo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.47.

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (1.48) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. AssetCo had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetCo plc will post 175.8480431 EPS for the current year.

About AssetCo

AssetCo is primarily involved in acquiring, managing and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests, together with other related services.

The strategy principally focuses on making strategic acquisitions and building organic activities in areas of the asset and wealth management sector where structural shifts have the potential to deliver exceptional growth opportunities.

This could include strategic acquisitions of undervalued asset and wealth management businesses which have core capabilities that play to these structural shifts, and where active management can unlock value.

