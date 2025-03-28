Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 33,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 29,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$16.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

