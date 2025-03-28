Herald (LON:HRI) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,035 ($26.35) and last traded at GBX 2,041.50 ($26.43). 229,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 349,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,060 ($26.67).

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,234.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,240.87.

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.96 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Herald had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 107.72%.

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

