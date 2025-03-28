Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

