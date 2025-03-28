Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.70 ($36.24) and last traded at €33.74 ($36.28). Approximately 130,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.06 ($36.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.62 and its 200-day moving average is €26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

