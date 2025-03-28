WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.98 and last traded at $60.04. 38,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 47,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,134,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 430,831 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,419,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

