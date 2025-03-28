Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.58 ($43.63) and last traded at €40.25 ($43.28). Approximately 1,060,946 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.96 ($42.97).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.22.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

