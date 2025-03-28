Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile
Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.
