FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.49. 67,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 71,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,511,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

