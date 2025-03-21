Royce & Associates LP Has $2.03 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.56.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

