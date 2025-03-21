Royce & Associates LP Has $2.03 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Synaptics
Synaptics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.56.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.