Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.82 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($5.00). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 389.28 ($5.04), with a volume of 3,834,739 shares traded.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.16.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 98.24%.

In related news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($40,994.04). 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

