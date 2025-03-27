NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 53,762 shares changing hands.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.