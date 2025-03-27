NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 53,762 shares changing hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

