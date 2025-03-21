Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,535 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 138,853 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $2,500,742.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,446,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,717,736.93. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,492,540 shares of company stock worth $27,049,928. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 363.86 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

