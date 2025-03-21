Sen. Tina Smith Sells Off Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in General Mills stock on February 11th.

Senator Tina Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Mills alerts:

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/11/2025.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Smith

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.