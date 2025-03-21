Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRDGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.30. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,804 shares traded.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 20.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

