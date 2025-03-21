Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.30. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,804 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
