Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.30. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,804 shares traded.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 20.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

