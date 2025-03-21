Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) fell 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,822,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.