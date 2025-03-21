360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 2,274,000 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 2,274,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$864,120.00 ($543,471.70).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Tony Pitt purchased 385,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,300.00 ($92,012.58).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt acquired 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,159.50 ($30,917.92).

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

360 Capital REIT Announces Dividend

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

