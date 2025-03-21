Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

