Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1,271.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

ULTA opened at $340.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $531.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

