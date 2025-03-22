3,265 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

