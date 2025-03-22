Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

