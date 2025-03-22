Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Corpay stock on February 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corpay alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/22/2025.

Corpay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.92. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Corpay by 46.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.