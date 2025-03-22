Vestor Capital LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 223,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $166.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

