PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 303.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,268,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 641,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after buying an additional 416,184 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,812,000 after buying an additional 293,624 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $5,121,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 95,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

