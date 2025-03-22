71,599 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

