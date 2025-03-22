Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,156 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

