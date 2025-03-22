Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 1,026 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $149,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,963.28. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 5,201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $862,689.87.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,101,319.17.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth about $19,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

