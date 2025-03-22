Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 424,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

