Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Revvity stock on February 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revvity alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/22/2025.

Revvity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revvity by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Revvity by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity by 17.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.