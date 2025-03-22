Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 1,302,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,433,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

