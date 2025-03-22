MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 623,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of MarketWise worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,689 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,768 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 186,263 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,814 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

MarketWise Profile

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.