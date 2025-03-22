Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trimble stock on February 10th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $190,391,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Trimble by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Trimble by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $50,041,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

