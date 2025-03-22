Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $199,069.91 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60.
- On Thursday, December 19th, James Winston King sold 794 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total transaction of $138,497.42.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
GWRE stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
