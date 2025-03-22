Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $199,069.91 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60.

On Thursday, December 19th, James Winston King sold 794 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total transaction of $138,497.42.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

